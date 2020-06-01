In this course, we will explore the history of cognitive science and the way these ideas shape how we think of artificial cognition.
Describe the details of the Turing test, including its purpose, limitations, and potential impact.
Describe the details of Searle’s Chinese Room thought experiment, including its purpose, limitations, and potential impact.
Discuss previous and current attempts to create artificial systems that can pass the Turing Test in various domains.
Compute and outline the limitations of exponential and factorial growth functions.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Introduction
This week we will explore the history of automata and machines imitating life.
Tests and Thought Experiments
This week we will start to define the boundaries of intelligence, understanding, and related ideas from both human and machine perspectives.
A Hard Problem
For the next two weeks, we will discuss how our understanding of cognition leads to differing definitions of problems.
Cognitive Problems in Computational Terms
We will continue discussing how our understanding of cognition leads to differing definitions of problems.
This was a lot of fun and just the right amount of challenging at the end!
This course has been extremely enlightening. Big thanks to Coursera and the University of Colorado, Boulder!
Really good course. Absolutely loved it! The last week's content was difficult to understand. But overall, it was an insightful journey. Definately recommend it :)
It is a good introduction to what is artificial intelligence and that has been sought or meaning from its origins
This specialization examines the ways in which our current understanding of human thinking is both illuminated and challenged by the evolving techniques and ideas of artificial intelligence and computer science. Our collective understanding of “minds” – both biological and computational – has been revolutionized over the past half-century by themes originating in fields like cognitive psychology, machine learning, neuroscience, evolutionary psychology, and game theory, among others. This specialization focuses on both the larger “historical” arc of these changes as well as current research directions and controversies.
