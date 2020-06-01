About this Course

What you will learn

  • Describe the details of the Turing test, including its purpose, limitations, and potential impact.

  • Describe the details of Searle’s Chinese Room thought experiment, including its purpose, limitations, and potential impact.

  • Discuss previous and current attempts to create artificial systems that can pass the Turing Test in various domains.

  • Compute and outline the limitations of exponential and factorial growth functions.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Tests and Thought Experiments

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

A Hard Problem

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cognitive Problems in Computational Terms

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Mind and Machine Specialization

Mind and Machine

