AM
Aug 7, 2020
Very interesting course with a basic level. Topics are addressed in a very general way. Topics are of philosophical importance and motivates you to think more about them.
TJ
May 5, 2020
Gives you a lot to think about. A great introduction to thinking about computational complexity and the mind vs the machine.
By Vidisha M•
May 10, 2020
Wow! This course was really challenging as it made me do so many web searches. I found it difficult but then I feel I learnt a lot of new things because of it. It was a moderate level course for me as I am not exactly from the computational background but neuroscience/neuropsychology. However, it was a really good experience! Thank you so much for this course.
By Alexander D•
Sep 6, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. The workload was very reasonable, the deadlines were easy and flexible, and the material was all quite interesting. The videos made it so that all of the material was relatively easy to understand, with little background knowledge of the subject required. Overall, a good start to the Mind and Machine Specialization.
By DIEGO F S C•
Jun 22, 2020
It is a good introduction to what is artificial intelligence and that has been sought or meaning from its origins
By Teo J•
May 6, 2020
By Stacey C•
Aug 26, 2020
The subject matter is interesting but the first three weeks are a mess! The quizzes ask questions before content is presented. And then the exact same questions are used in multiple quizzes after the material is presented, and again after additional material is presented. Week 4 was by far the best organized and interesting. I hope the rest of the specialization is more like week 4 than weeks 1 - 3.
By Anmol M•
Feb 18, 2021
this course gives you a very good conceptual framework to understand the AI and other related systems that we are creating. Amazing especially if you consider that all the other courses are just teaching you how to do stuff. This course gives you the why. One of a kind. Thanks for all the effort, Prof Mike. RIP
By Andrés F G M•
Aug 8, 2020
By Chibuzor N•
Nov 30, 2020
This course has been extremely enlightening. Big thanks to Coursera and the University of Colorado, Boulder!
By NIZAMPATNAM S M•
Jun 7, 2021
The course is very informative,week 4 questions are very tough ...but finally course completed
By MELGAREJO E A•
Jun 20, 2021
Excelent course. I learned a lot. Thank. thank you Professor and Staff Coursera
By Max M•
Apr 12, 2021
This was a lot of fun and just the right amount of challenging at the end!
By Johnny B V•
Sep 3, 2020
Good introduction to the concept of the mind and must-read papers.
By ALEJANDRA E I A•
Apr 12, 2021
Es un curso muy completo con ejercicios y teoría. Me fascinó.
By Kevin M G•
Jul 10, 2020
I really liked the approach of this course. Thanks a lot!
By D M D A•
Sep 26, 2020
Excellent. Quiz questions are tough to solve
By dr.aruna k b•
Aug 9, 2020
its good course and very informative
By Anjana M•
May 29, 2020
The course was really nice
By Rahul S•
Aug 1, 2020
Wonderful course
By Deodhar C M•
Aug 15, 2021
Awesome !!
By KHADE B B•
Jul 11, 2020
excellent
By Mayank P•
May 7, 2021
Good
By Fulvio R F A•
Aug 30, 2020
cool
By Gehazi B•
Apr 7, 2021
The course instructor is excellent in approaching the parallels between psychology (mind) and computer science (machine) as foundational to the field of Artificial Intelligence. The content is very thorough and relevant for both cognitive and computational students, researchers and professionals. There are some minor issues with quizzes bu hopefully course staff will take care of it.
By Mark H•
Dec 27, 2020
Content is a great mix between big philosophical questions and more technical problems. 4 instead of 5 stars because the presentation is poor: video sound is bad, quizzes sometimes don't make sense, one reading is no longer available, organisation of the material over the weeks feels unbalanced.
By Chahat K•
Mar 29, 2021
This course was really interesting and a brain teaser. I enjoyed this course a lot. I just wished that they would explain the hints for the wrong questions in a little better way. Other than that, great course.