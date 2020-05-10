Chevron Left
Back to What is “the mind” and what is artificial intelligence?

Learner Reviews & Feedback for What is “the mind” and what is artificial intelligence? by University of Colorado Boulder

4.4
stars
127 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we will explore the history of cognitive science and the way these ideas shape how we think of artificial cognition....

Top reviews

AM

Aug 7, 2020

Very interesting course with a basic level. Topics are addressed in a very general way. Topics are of philosophical importance and motivates you to think more about them.

TJ

May 5, 2020

Gives you a lot to think about. A great introduction to thinking about computational complexity and the mind vs the machine.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for What is “the mind” and what is artificial intelligence?

By Vidisha M

May 10, 2020

Wow! This course was really challenging as it made me do so many web searches. I found it difficult but then I feel I learnt a lot of new things because of it. It was a moderate level course for me as I am not exactly from the computational background but neuroscience/neuropsychology. However, it was a really good experience! Thank you so much for this course.

By Alexander D

Sep 6, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course. The workload was very reasonable, the deadlines were easy and flexible, and the material was all quite interesting. The videos made it so that all of the material was relatively easy to understand, with little background knowledge of the subject required. Overall, a good start to the Mind and Machine Specialization.

By DIEGO F S C

Jun 22, 2020

It is a good introduction to what is artificial intelligence and that has been sought or meaning from its origins

By Teo J

May 6, 2020

Gives you a lot to think about. A great introduction to thinking about computational complexity and the mind vs the machine.

By Stacey C

Aug 26, 2020

The subject matter is interesting but the first three weeks are a mess! The quizzes ask questions before content is presented. And then the exact same questions are used in multiple quizzes after the material is presented, and again after additional material is presented. Week 4 was by far the best organized and interesting. I hope the rest of the specialization is more like week 4 than weeks 1 - 3.

By Anmol M

Feb 18, 2021

this course gives you a very good conceptual framework to understand the AI and other related systems that we are creating. Amazing especially if you consider that all the other courses are just teaching you how to do stuff. This course gives you the why. One of a kind. Thanks for all the effort, Prof Mike. RIP

By Andrés F G M

Aug 8, 2020

Very interesting course with a basic level. Topics are addressed in a very general way. Topics are of philosophical importance and motivates you to think more about them.

By Chibuzor N

Nov 30, 2020

This course has been extremely enlightening. Big thanks to Coursera and the University of Colorado, Boulder!

By NIZAMPATNAM S M

Jun 7, 2021

The course is very informative,week 4 questions are very tough ...but finally course completed

By MELGAREJO E A

Jun 20, 2021

Excelent course. I learned a lot. Thank. thank you Professor and Staff Coursera

By Max M

Apr 12, 2021

This was a lot of fun and just the right amount of challenging at the end!

By Johnny B V

Sep 3, 2020

Good introduction to the concept of the mind and must-read papers.

By ALEJANDRA E I A

Apr 12, 2021

Es un curso muy completo con ejercicios y teoría. Me fascinó.

By Kevin M G

Jul 10, 2020

I really liked the approach of this course. Thanks a lot!

By D M D A

Sep 26, 2020

Excellent. Quiz questions are tough to solve

By dr.aruna k b

Aug 9, 2020

its good course and very informative

By Anjana M

May 29, 2020

The course was really nice

By Rahul S

Aug 1, 2020

Wonderful course

By Deodhar C M

Aug 15, 2021

Awesome !!

By KHADE B B

Jul 11, 2020

excellent

By Mayank P

May 7, 2021

Good

By Fulvio R F A

Aug 30, 2020

cool

By Gehazi B

Apr 7, 2021

The course instructor is excellent in approaching the parallels between psychology (mind) and computer science (machine) as foundational to the field of Artificial Intelligence. The content is very thorough and relevant for both cognitive and computational students, researchers and professionals. There are some minor issues with quizzes bu hopefully course staff will take care of it.

By Mark H

Dec 27, 2020

Content is a great mix between big philosophical questions and more technical problems. 4 instead of 5 stars because the presentation is poor: video sound is bad, quizzes sometimes don't make sense, one reading is no longer available, organisation of the material over the weeks feels unbalanced.

By Chahat K

Mar 29, 2021

This course was really interesting and a brain teaser. I enjoyed this course a lot. I just wished that they would explain the hints for the wrong questions in a little better way. Other than that, great course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder