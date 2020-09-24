In this course, we will explore how individual problem solving, judgment, and decision making can be influenced by interpersonal and developmental factors.
Model the effects of multiple decision maker systems in various scenarios.
Analyze the Prisoner’s Dilemma and other Game Theory scenarios as a model of decision making and behavioral adaptation.
Discuss the relationships in genetic evolution models and developmental models of judgement and decision making.
Implement the design of autonomous agents as artificial life.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Introduction
This week we will explore how individual decision rules and heuristics can create higher-order outcomes when applied in groups.
Game Theory
This week we will explore mathematical models of different decision processes in game theory scenarios.
Game Theory and Evolution
This week we will explain how different game theory models of decision making can model evolutionary processes and how different behaviors can be supportive of species survival from an evolutionary perspective.
Embodied Cognition
This week we will discuss how different behaviors of biological life can be reproduced in artificial systems.
Lack of Hints in Exercises makes it quite challenging. But the content is really good. If only the instructor was as good as the course content is...
This specialization examines the ways in which our current understanding of human thinking is both illuminated and challenged by the evolving techniques and ideas of artificial intelligence and computer science. Our collective understanding of “minds” – both biological and computational – has been revolutionized over the past half-century by themes originating in fields like cognitive psychology, machine learning, neuroscience, evolutionary psychology, and game theory, among others. This specialization focuses on both the larger “historical” arc of these changes as well as current research directions and controversies.
