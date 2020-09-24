About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Mind and Machine Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Model the effects of multiple decision maker systems in various scenarios.

  • Analyze the Prisoner’s Dilemma and other Game Theory scenarios as a model of decision making and behavioral adaptation.

  • Discuss the relationships in genetic evolution models and developmental models of judgement and decision making.

  • Implement the design of autonomous agents as artificial life.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Mind and Machine Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 23 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Game Theory

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 111 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Game Theory and Evolution

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 166 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Embodied Cognition

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 89 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERPERSONAL, DEVELOPMENTAL, AND EVOLUTIONARY PERSPECTIVES OF THE MIND

View all reviews

About the Mind and Machine Specialization

Mind and Machine

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder