By Zainab K•
Aug 11, 2020
I LOVED THIS COURSE!!!! Highly recommends- covers a variety of super interesting topics: game theory, neuroscience, philosophy of cognition, AI, evolutionary psychology, natural selection. The prof. is incredibly sincere and goes into just the right amount of depth.
By Divyang S•
Sep 25, 2020
Lack of Hints in Exercises makes it quite challenging. But the content is really good. If only the instructor was as good as the course content is...
By M K•
Oct 27, 2021
Most quizzes in this course don't have enough questions to learn (1-3). Only one has eight, but it has two wrong answers marked as correct, one question related to another course, not this one. And one question even has meaningless answers (just letters A and B, not related to the question). So you have to guess to pass the test, using 3 tries every 8 hours. No graded final exam, so that the whole specialization becomes "complete" in the middle of the 3rd week, not after the 4th. Overall, the course looks hastily assembled without checks, but some videos have good introductory material in them.
By Ronald N•
Aug 26, 2020
I particularly like the games that we could play and get a real intuitive feel of the games which supports the conclusion from the more formal analysis of the various games.
Highly recommended for anyone who is new to the field of Games Theory.
By MELGAREJO E A•
Jun 20, 2021
Excelent course. I learned a lot. Thank. thank you Professor and Staff Coursera
By Konstadinos I P•
Dec 4, 2020
RIP professor one of the best !
By Dr. R K H•
Dec 19, 2020
Excellent package
By zubia i•
Nov 25, 2021
well explained!