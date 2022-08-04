About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior background is necessary. Just a desire to learn.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize and reflect on life experiences that shape your beliefs.

  • Discover how ideas about race, sex, and culture shape your environment.

  • Identify strategies for resisting and surviving marginalization.

  • Establish awareness to support marginalized populations.

Skills you will gain

  • Self-Reflection
  • Marginalization
  • Bias
  • Intersectionality
  • anti-racism
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Understanding Yourself

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Uncovering Historical Narratives

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Recognizing Personal Bias

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Developing Relationships

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min)

About the Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization

Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace

