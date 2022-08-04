Thriving organizations strive for equity at all levels. Dynamic global DEI initiatives strengthen connectivity within individual teams and foster cross-cultural collaboration and mutual understanding while encouraging the inclusion of employees from all regions. Broader global relations aside, there also exist country-specific ethnic dynamics that make DEI a critical conversation. Global dynamics present a possible risk (and opportunity) for organizations. In this course, we will explore the complex topics that shape your views and ideas by exploring historical narratives while working on your journey towards improving cultural competence.
This course is part of the Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior background is necessary. Just a desire to learn.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Recognize and reflect on life experiences that shape your beliefs.
Discover how ideas about race, sex, and culture shape your environment.
Identify strategies for resisting and surviving marginalization.
Establish awareness to support marginalized populations.
Skills you will gain
- Self-Reflection
- Marginalization
- Bias
- Intersectionality
- anti-racism
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior background is necessary. Just a desire to learn.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Offered by
Start working towards your Master's degree
This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Understanding Yourself
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Uncovering Historical Narratives
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Recognizing Personal Bias
5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Developing Relationships
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min)
About the Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.