In this three-course specialization, you will engage in the process of examination, self-reflection, and action to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion (DEI) through a global lens. In the first course, you reflect on how your identity and background have shaped your thoughts, actions, and relationships with others while exploring the historical narratives and power structures that have shaped your environment. Next, you begin to build a toolkit that can be leveraged to create a transformational change through leadership in the workplace. Finally, you will work through what is next with what you have learned through this specialization and how to make lasting change for yourself and your interactions with others. This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder. Specialization logo image credit: Tim Marshall. Available on Unsplash at https://unsplash.com/photos/cAtzHUz7Z8g
Your World and What Shapes It

'Their' World and How You Define It

Our World and How to Accept It

University of Colorado Boulder

