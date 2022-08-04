- inclusion
- Self-Reflection
- diversity
- Equity
- anti-racism
- Marginalization
- Bias
- Intersectionality
- Feminism
- neurodiversity
- Leadership
Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
Start Your DEI Journey for a Global Environment. Learn How to implement DEI strategies in your Environment
What you will learn
Analyze the historical narrative of institutions and institutional structures that have shaped inclusion and exclusion in your environment.
Assess how transformational leadership is enacted for DEI in a multifaceted and challenging global atmosphere.
Critically examine and reflect on your identity, background, and experiences, and their impact on relationships between you and your environment.
Investigate practical methods for integrating DEI in the workplace.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the specialization, learners will engage in self-reflection to learn more about themselves and how their identity has shaped their thoughts, actions, and relationships with communities other than their own. Learners will then apply their knowledge to develop a DEI plan for their industry, including unbiased job descriptions and job interviews, the creation of affinity groups, and assessing DEI benchmarks.
