Profile

Jessica Rush Leeker, Ph.D.

Stephen M. Dunn Professor of Engineering Management and Entrepreneurship

    Bio

    Jessica Rush Leeker earned her undergraduate degree from Penn State with a focus on Supply Chain and Information Systems and a minor in international business. Before business school, Jessica spent a summer in Haiti, delivering shoes to those in need, and creating a more efficient supply chain for urban water projects. She attended Purdue University, receiving an MBA with a specialization in Sustainability and Operations. Jessica has worked for many successful consumer product companies, including Unilever, and Georgia Pacific. Jessica completed her Ph.D. in Engineering Education at Purdue University to focus on practical methods of corporate outreach in STEM last semester. Before starting at CU Boulder, she was a Visiting Assistant Professor at Purdue. In her free time, she writes children’s books, teaches yoga to children, and enjoys her family.

    Courses

    'Their' World and How You Define It

    Our World and How to Accept It

    Your World and What Shapes It

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder