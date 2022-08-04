Jessica Rush Leeker earned her undergraduate degree from Penn State with a focus on Supply Chain and Information Systems and a minor in international business. Before business school, Jessica spent a summer in Haiti, delivering shoes to those in need, and creating a more efficient supply chain for urban water projects. She attended Purdue University, receiving an MBA with a specialization in Sustainability and Operations. Jessica has worked for many successful consumer product companies, including Unilever, and Georgia Pacific. Jessica completed her Ph.D. in Engineering Education at Purdue University to focus on practical methods of corporate outreach in STEM last semester. Before starting at CU Boulder, she was a Visiting Assistant Professor at Purdue. In her free time, she writes children’s books, teaches yoga to children, and enjoys her family.