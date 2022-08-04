- Python Libraries
Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming Specialization
Learn to use Python for Data Science. Become familiar with Python and essential packages for data manipulation visualization.
What you will learn
Fundamentals of Python Programming
Data Manipulation Packages such as Numpy and Pandas
Data Visualization Packages such as Matplotlib and Seaborn
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe the fundamentals of programming in Python.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will become familiar with Python and essential packages for data science through exploratory labs and guided examples. Starting from one single-line Python statement, learners will be able to utilize the most widely used Python packages to play with data and gain insights from data.
An interest in programming and data science.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Introduction to Python Fundamentals
This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data.
Introduction to Python Functions
This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data.
Python Packages for Data Science
This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
