How many times have you decided to learn a programming language but got stuck somewhere along the way, grew frustrated, and gave up? This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data. In the first course, Introduction to Python Fundamentals, you will learn the basic input and output methods in Python, so you can write your first program. You will learn variables, operations, and flow control statements for more advanced programming. In the second course, Introduction to Python Functions, you will create and use functions to make your programs reusable and adaptive. You will also learn how to utilize basic packages. In the third course, Python Packages for Data Science, you will gain familiarity with the packages specifically used for data science, such as Pandas, Numpy, Matplotlib, and Seaborn. In this specialization, you will learn that programming in Python is like building with LEGO: you simply follow instructions, choose the pieces that fit together, and create something fulfilling and unique. Instead of giving up in frustration, you will discover that learning Python can be easy and fun.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Introduction to Python Fundamentals

Introduction to Python Functions

Python Packages for Data Science

University of Colorado Boulder

