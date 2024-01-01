Profile

David Reed

Scholar in Residence

Bio

Dr. David P. Reed has held various positions in government, industry, and academia. As a Scholar in Residence in the Computer Science Department at the University of Colorado Boulder, his research focuses on the technology, economics, and public policy issues associated with the development, deployment, and operations of broadband infrastructure. Dr. Reed teaches courses and seminars on Data Communications, Internet policy, spectrum management, and broadband access technology, economics and policy. Previously, Dr. Reed served as the Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Cable Television Laboratories, Inc. where he incubated, managed, and led strategy for large R&D projects for the cable industry. He also worked at the Federal Communications Commission on Personal Communications Services, Spectrum Auctions, and Cable/Telco Competition policies.

Courses - English

When to Regulate? The Digital Divide and Net Neutrality

