The course starts by exploring entrepreneurial ecosystems and systems thinking. The Technology Adoption Life Cycle is introduced to help explain market dynamics and support developing business strategy. Market research concepts and tools are presented that learners will apply to their course projects. Founder, key manager, and board member considerations are examined, and the qualities of effective leadership are reviewed. The operational structures and processes of a tech startup are identified, and the Balanced Scorecard is presented as a tool for tracking critical performance metrics. Learners will create a first draft of Product, Market, and Management & Operations Plans for their new product or service ideas.
This course is part of the Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization
About this Course
No particular background necessary, though we recommend successful completion of the first course in the Technology Entrepreneurship specialization.
What you will learn
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe the meaning of entrepreneurial systems thinking.
You will be able to identify the roles and responsibilities of founders, key management, and the board of directors.
You will also be able to summarize the components of operations in a technology startup and the value of tools for tracking metrics.
Lastly, you will be able to create Product, Market, and Management & Operations business plans.
Skills you will gain
- Engineering
- Engineering management
- Startups
- Entrepreneurship
- technology
No particular background necessary, though we recommend successful completion of the first course in the Technology Entrepreneurship specialization.
Offered by
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Entrepreneurial Ecosystems
Business Models, Concept Pitch & the Lean Business Plan
Product & Market
Management & Operations
About the Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.