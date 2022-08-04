About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No particular background necessary, though we recommend successful completion of the first course in the Technology Entrepreneurship specialization.

Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe the meaning of entrepreneurial systems thinking.

  • You will be able to identify the roles and responsibilities of founders, key management, and the board of directors.

  • You will also be able to summarize the components of operations in a technology startup and the value of tools for tracking metrics.

  • Lastly, you will be able to create Product, Market, and Management & Operations business plans.

Skills you will gain

  • Engineering
  • Engineering management
  • Startups
  • Entrepreneurship
  • technology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No particular background necessary, though we recommend successful completion of the first course in the Technology Entrepreneurship specialization.

Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Business Models, Concept Pitch & the Lean Business Plan

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
7 hours to complete

Product & Market

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 85 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
7 hours to complete

Management & Operations

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 74 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization

Technology Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder