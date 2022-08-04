This course starts with a close look at entrepreneurial finance, revenue models, and sources of startup funding. Learners will build a revenue model, create a Financial Plan for a new startup idea, and prepare an investor presentation for raising capital. Business legal structures are reviewed and some of the key legal considerations and pitfalls for startups are examined. Intellectual Property (IP) is presented as a business strategy for creating value and building competitive advantage. The role of ethics in a startup environment is explored in the context of an entrepreneurial mindset. The value of building a learning organization is presented. Startup growth strategies for building technology companies and exit options for technology entrepreneurs are reviewed. Learners will complete a business plan for a new product or service idea.
This course is part of the Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization
No particular background necessary, though we recommend successful completion of the first two courses of Technology Entrepreneurship.
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to build a revenue model and pro forma income statement for a new startup idea.
You will be able to examine debt and equity funding sources for technology startups and create an investor presentation for a new product idea.
You will also be able to identify the pros and cons of different business structures and the key legal considerations for technology startups.
Lastly, you will be able to assemble a complete business plan for a new startup idea.
- Engineering
- Engineering management
- Startups
- Entrepreneurship
- technology
Revenue Model & Pro Forma Income Statement
Startup Funding Sources
Integrating & Presenting the Business Plan
Company Formation & Legal Considerations
