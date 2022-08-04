About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No particular background necessary, though we recommend successful completion of the first two courses of Technology Entrepreneurship.

Approx. 39 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By successfully completing this course, you will be able to build a revenue model and pro forma income statement for a new startup idea.

  • You will be able to examine debt and equity funding sources for technology startups and create an investor presentation for a new product idea.

  • You will also be able to identify the pros and cons of different business structures and the key legal considerations for technology startups.

  • Lastly, you will be able to assemble a complete business plan for a new startup idea.

Skills you will gain

  • Engineering
  • Engineering management
  • Startups
  • Entrepreneurship
  • technology
Course 3 of 3 in the
Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No particular background necessary, though we recommend successful completion of the first two courses of Technology Entrepreneurship.

Approx. 39 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
8 hours to complete

Revenue Model & Pro Forma Income Statement

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
9 hours to complete

Startup Funding Sources

9 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 84 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
7 hours to complete

Integrating & Presenting the Business Plan

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
7 hours to complete

Company Formation & Legal Considerations

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization

Technology Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

