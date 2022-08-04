This course describes what it means to be an entrepreneur and clarifies some of the distinguishing characteristics of technology entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurial concepts, processes, & support systems are introduced from a holistic perspective. Methods and strategies for idea and opportunity recognition and development are provided to help identify new product ideas and solutions. Core concepts introduced include market gap analysis, sustainable competitive advantage, vision, mission, and customer value proposition.
No particular background necessary, except for an interest in technology entrepreneurship.
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe technology entrepreneurship and the entrepreneurial mindset.
You will be able to explain and apply the concepts of entrepreneurial motivation, orientation, and support systems.
You will also be able to recognize and develop new product ideas, as well as develop an initial idea for a new product or service.
Lastly, you will be able to design vision, mission, sustainable competitive advantage, and value proposition statements.
- Engineering
- Engineering management
- Startups
- Entrepreneurship
- technology
Introduction to Technology Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurial Mindset--Self-efficacy, Leadership, Perspectives, Orientation, and Support
Idea and Opportunity Recognition
Idea and Opportunity Development
