Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Technology Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No particular background necessary, except for an interest in technology entrepreneurship.

Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe technology entrepreneurship and the entrepreneurial mindset.

  • You will be able to explain and apply the concepts of entrepreneurial motivation, orientation, and support systems.

  • You will also be able to recognize and develop new product ideas, as well as develop an initial idea for a new product or service.

  • Lastly, you will be able to design vision, mission, sustainable competitive advantage, and value proposition statements.

Skills you will gain

  • Engineering
  • Engineering management
  • Startups
  • Entrepreneurship
  • technology
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Introduction to Technology Entrepreneurship

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

Entrepreneurial Mindset--Self-efficacy, Leadership, Perspectives, Orientation, and Support

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Idea and Opportunity Recognition

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
7 hours to complete

Idea and Opportunity Development

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes

