A new paradigm in entrepreneurship has replaced the model of the Silicon Valley startup garage with laptop computers and distributed networks. In this new paradigm, founders, partners, and critical startup resources may be accessed and acquired anywhere anytime. New technologies can be readily deployed to customers, markets, and distribution channels across the globe with the same infrastructure and underlying entrepreneurial principles and practices. Technology Entrepreneurship will empower learners with the knowledge, skills, and methods needed to create and launch a new technology company and to successfully compete in this new paradigm. This specialization will be of interest to learners who: have always wanted to start a technology business are interested in joining a technology startup company are tired of working at traditional jobs and making money for other people and want to learn more about entrepreneurship are looking for a greater sense of purpose and are passionate about making the world a better place The Technology Entrepreneurship specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform.
Getting Started with Startups

Creating a Startup Company

Forming, Funding, & Launching a Startup Company

