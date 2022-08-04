Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Startup Company by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
The course starts by exploring entrepreneurial ecosystems and systems thinking. The Technology Adoption Life Cycle is introduced to help explain market dynamics and support developing business strategy. Market research concepts and tools are presented that learners will apply to their course projects. Founder, key manager, and board member considerations are examined, and the qualities of effective leadership are reviewed. The operational structures and processes of a tech startup are identified, and the Balanced Scorecard is presented as a tool for tracking critical performance metrics. Learners will create a first draft of Product, Market, and Management & Operations Plans for their new product or service ideas.
Creating a Startup Company can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....