About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No specific background is needed.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn foundamentals of Python, be familiar with basic variables and data types, and be comfortable to write simple programs.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Python Programming
  • Flow control
  • coding
  • Computer Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No specific background is needed.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Hello, Python

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Variables and Operations

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Flow Control - Branching

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Flow Control - Repetition

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder