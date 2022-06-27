How many times have you decided to learn a programming language but got stuck somewhere along the way, grew frustrated, and gave up? This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data.
Introduction to Python FundamentalsUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
No specific background is needed.
What you will learn
You will learn foundamentals of Python, be familiar with basic variables and data types, and be comfortable to write simple programs.
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Python Programming
- Flow control
- coding
- Computer Programming
No specific background is needed.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Hello, Python
Welcome on board! This first module will introduce you the basics about Computers, Programming Languages, and Python. You are going to learn basic input and output methods, and you are going to write your first interactive Python program. Are you ready? Let's go!
Variables and Operations
This module will introduce you the concept, Variables, and primitive data types. You will also learn the fundamental operations in Python: Assignment, Arithmetic, Relational, and Logical operations. With these tools unlocked, you can create a more useful computational program. Are you ready? Let's go!
Flow Control - Branching
This module will introduce you the concept, Flow Control. You will learn the branching methods, and be able to use optional, alternative, or nested branching for different conditions. Are you ready? Let's go!
Flow Control - Repetition
This module will introduce you the repetitive flow control methods. You will be able to use condition-based repetition, or count-based repetition, for complex programs. Are you ready? Let's go!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.