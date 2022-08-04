About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of Python and Python functions is recommended

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to use Python pacakges developed for data science.

  • You will learn how to use Numpy and Pandas to manipulate data.

  • You will learn how to use Matplotlib and Seaborn to develop data visualizations.

Skills you will gain

  • Pandas
  • Seaborn
  • Matplotlib
  • Numpy
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Course 3 of 3 in the
Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of Python and Python functions is recommended

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Hello, packages!

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Data Manipulation: Numpy and Pandas

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data Visualization: Matplotlib

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Data Visualization: Seaborn

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming Specialization

Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming

