How many times have you decided to learn a programming language but got stuck somewhere along the way, grew frustrated, and gave up? This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data.
This course is part of the Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming Specialization
About this Course
Knowledge of Python and Python functions is recommended
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to use Python pacakges developed for data science.
You will learn how to use Numpy and Pandas to manipulate data.
You will learn how to use Matplotlib and Seaborn to develop data visualizations.
- Pandas
- Seaborn
- Matplotlib
- Numpy
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Hello, packages!
Now you have learned the basics of Python to be able to play the magic! In this module, you are going to learn Python packages and experience their convenience and power. You are going to use the packages for something fun. Are you ready? Let's go!
Data Manipulation: Numpy and Pandas
In Data Science, we play with data. Python has many useful packages for data creation, integration, and manipulation. In this module, you are going to learn NumPy and Pandas, the most widely used two packages for data science. Are you ready? Let's go!
Data Visualization: Matplotlib
An outstanding data scientist is good at not only data processing and data analyzing but also data visualization and communication. In this module, you are going to learn Matplotlib, one of the most widely used Python package to transform your data in a much more interesting taste. Are you ready? Let's go!
Data Visualization: Seaborn
Data visualization can be done by matplotlib, and it is not enough. Seaborn is built upon matplotlib, and it provides even more power and convenience to the project. Are you ready? Let's go!
About the Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming Specialization
