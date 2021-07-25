Python for Data Analysis: Pandas & NumPy
Understand python programming fundamentals for data analysis
Define single and multi-dimensional NumPy arrays
Import HTML data in Pandas DataFrames
In this hands-on project, we will understand the fundamentals of data analysis in Python and we will leverage the power of two important python libraries known as Numpy and pandas. NumPy and Pandas are two of the most widely used python libraries in data science. They offer high-performance, easy to use structures and data analysis tools. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Data Operations
Data Analysis
Python Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task #1: define single and multi-dimensional NumPy arrays
Task #2: leverage NumPy built-in methods and functions
Task #3: perform mathematical operations in NumPy
Task #4: perform arrays slicing and indexing
Task #5: perform elements selection (conditional)
Task #6: understand pandas fundamentals
Task #7: pandas with csv and html data
Task #8: pandas operations
Task #9: pandas with functions
Task #10: perform sorting and ordering in pandas
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by VLAug 27, 2021
Just the right course to begin learning about Numpy arrays & Pandas
by LMAug 7, 2021
Great explanations. Great work environment. I have had sections on Numpy and Pandas in Python classes. But I learned more in this class than all the others combined. A great experience.
by MAJul 25, 2021
Thank you! I've got stuck in Pandas and NumPy for some time, but this course helps me a lot.
by TGFeb 4, 2022
It was very good especially for a person like me with no prior experience in Python Libraries
