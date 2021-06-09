LM
Aug 7, 2021
Great explanations. Great work environment. I have had sections on Numpy and Pandas in Python classes. But I learned more in this class than all the others combined. A great experience.
TG
Feb 4, 2022
It was very good especially for a person like me with no prior experience in Python Libraries
By Evgeny K•
Jun 9, 2021
Sorry. I have really tried to do my best to go through the project, since I appreciate the efforts of the instructor. He really tries to do a good job introducing a complicated topic in as simple fashion as possible. But... I have managed to finish just 3 steps of... how many? 12? Why so? Stay tuned guys (c) At step 1, I have noticed that the instructor does not follow the PEP8 guidelines in the code formatting. Ok, we'll live with this (even though it is stated that basic Python knowledge is required for the project. and PEP8 is among the first topics to be introduced...) I am not an expert in Python, just trying it as hobby, but even I see that the spacing in the code is ugly. In step 2 (mini-challenge) - the task says to generate the random numbers starting at 0, yet the answer given by the instructor puts 1 instead of 0. Well, the idea is still understandable, let us go on and excuse this glitch (this is not a typo, since it is also being said). By the way, "the basic knowledge of Python is required" - why not show here how to treat incorrect/erroneous user input? Would be just elegant, in my view. Then, in step 3 the instructor uses "sum" as a variable name. What the hell is this? Even the IDE showed in color that something strange was going on... By the way, the sum function should have been used just a few lines later (but it was not used - see the next item) - I am excited to see how surprised the instructor would be by the traceback to appear. Finally, in mini challenge 3 the "distance between two vectors" is calculated as the square root of element-wise sum of the vectors squared. Uffffff... Just before this task the instructor has encouraged us to go google what is the distance. I would love to see the definition which he has finally used for the 'official solution'. Basically this means that a distance between two vectors is a vector (???), and if the vectors are equal, the distance in nonzero (???). Sorry again, but I have had to stop at this point. At the end, this guided project is paid for - do I pay for killing my brain? Ah, and by the way, having passed 3 steps of 12 with the instructor, I have managed to answer the final quiz questions using a single attempt and about 3 minutes. Nope, I am not a pro - just yesterday I installed pandas and numpy on my PC. So, even the final quiz is so poorly planned that it required nothing from the guided project to cope with it. Once again, thank you for the attempt, but so far I would grade it with negative mark if it is possible. Hope this can be corrected - or otherwise I personally find this project unacceptable, and Coursera just loses its face by allowing it in without proper testing.
By Nicholas S•
Feb 22, 2021
One of the best projects I've done on Coursera. A MUST COMPLETE for anyone getting started with python! If you did this project three times over a few days you would have enough skills to start working on your own datasets.
By Vibhor L•
Aug 28, 2021
Just the right course to begin learning about Numpy arrays & Pandas
By Karan S•
Sep 14, 2021
Good way to be introduced to pandas
By Wayne K•
Jun 23, 2021
I've doe a few Python specialisations on COursera but this was only my second guided project. This was excellent and way better than the other guided project. The instructor was excellent and the material covered would have almost endless applications an a wide variety of fields. Thank you!
By Samantha M•
Jun 10, 2021
Good Project, I like the inclusion of the tasks hat allowed us to try out the things we learned. The only thing I would change is for the instructor to have gone more into the reason behind the fucntions used as well as the syntax. Good Project
By Lorraine K M•
Aug 7, 2021
Great explanations. Great work environment. I have had sections on Numpy and Pandas in Python classes. But I learned more in this class than all the others combined. A great experience.
By Dominique C•
Sep 8, 2021
nice course, only one point I have somme pbm to work on the coursera idle, so I do all the needed task on my own jupyter idle. But nice course, and nice teacher
By Sujit K K•
Jul 15, 2021
Ryan is awesome. Thank You very much for explaining every steps! Look forward to more advanced ML projects from Ryan.
By Tania G•
Feb 5, 2022
It was very good especially for a person like me with no prior experience in Python Libraries
By Mundhir A•
Jul 26, 2021
Thank you! I've got stuck in Pandas and NumPy for some time, but this course helps me a lot.
By Mario C d A•
May 23, 2021
Great to start learning. Great price/quality!
By Anushka B•
Apr 11, 2022
You will gwt to learn so many new things.
By Anubhav k•
Jun 23, 2021
Amazing to understand basic concepts
By vaibhavi m•
Dec 2, 2021
very useful and helpful
By RAMKUMAR. M•
May 3, 2022
easy to learn in it
By Suparat S•
Oct 4, 2021
Great for beginners!
By goodtomforever•
Jul 27, 2021
Good Guided Project
By Marc L•
Apr 28, 2021
Great introduction!
By Fabio P•
Aug 31, 2021
Very effective!
By Georgi S•
Jul 30, 2021
Was very good!
By JAGANNADHAM D•
Apr 14, 2021
very nice
By Gokilavani•
Mar 27, 2022
Good
By Sourabh S•
Feb 27, 2022
it is really good experience.
By Long C•
Feb 10, 2022
good fundamental course