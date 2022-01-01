Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Python Fundamentals by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
How many times have you decided to learn a programming language but got stuck somewhere along the way, grew frustrated, and gave up? This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data.
The first course will introduce you to programming languages, with Python as an example. You are going to learn how to use variables and operators, as well as input/output and flow controls to build simple Python programs. The pace will be very slow, so you will feel comfortable learning Python as quickly or as slowly as you like.
Are you ready? Let's go!
Logo image courtesy of Mourizal Zativa. Available on Unsplash here: https://unsplash.com/photos/gNMVpAPe3PE...