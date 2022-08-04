How many times have you decided to learn a programming language but got stuck somewhere along the way, grew frustrated, and gave up? This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data.
Introduction to Python FunctionsUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
With basic Python knowledge, including I/O, variables, operations, flow controls, etc.
What you will learn
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to use functions predefined in Python and in Python packages.
You will also be able to define Python functions.
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Functions
- Python Programming
- Software Engineering
- Computer Programming
With basic Python knowledge, including I/O, variables, operations, flow controls, etc.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Hello, functions!
Welcome on board! This first module shows the reasons why we need functions and introduces basic function definitions. You are going to recall some functions we have learned before, and you are going to define some simple functions of your own! Are you ready? Let's go!
Functions with Parameters
Now you should be comfortable with simple functions. This module introduces you more about functions with parameters, which are the majority ones you are going to call when you do your data science projects. Are you ready? Let's go!
Functions with Return Values
For data science projects, not only we need to execute some functions, but also we expect some results from the execution so we can use the results for next step. This module introduces you the functions with return values. Are you ready? Let's go!
Functions in Functions
With the knowledge you have learned about simple functions, functions with parameters, and functions with return values, you should be able to learn nested functions. This module introduces you the general idea of nested functions, as well as two specific categories of them: hierarchical functions and recursive functions. Are you ready? Let's go!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.