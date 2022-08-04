About this Course

Beginner Level

W​ith basic Python knowledge, including I/O, variables, operations, flow controls, etc.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to use functions predefined in Python and in Python packages.

  • Y​ou will also be able to define Python functions.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Functions
  • Python Programming
  • Software Engineering
  • Computer Programming
Beginner Level

W​ith basic Python knowledge, including I/O, variables, operations, flow controls, etc.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Hello, functions!

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Functions with Parameters

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Functions with Return Values

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Functions in Functions

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

