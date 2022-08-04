Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Python Functions by University of Colorado Boulder

How many times have you decided to learn a programming language but got stuck somewhere along the way, grew frustrated, and gave up? This specialization is designed for learners who have little or no programming experience but want to use Python as a tool to play with data. In the second course, Introduction to Python Functions, you are going to learn and use functions predefined in Python and Python packages, you also are able to define functions as well. You will create and use functions to make your programs reusable and adaptive. Are you ready? Let's go! Logo image courtesy of Mourizal Zativa. Available on Unsplash here: https://unsplash.com/photos/gNMVpAPe3PE...
