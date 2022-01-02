About this Course

19,875 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic calculus (differentiation and integration), linear algebra

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will be able to explain what Computer Vision is and give examples of Computer Vision tasks.​

  • Learners will be able to describe the process behind classic algorithmic solutions to Computer Vision tasks and explain their pros and cons.

  • Learners will be able to use hands-on modern machine learning tools and python libraries.

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Vision
  • Convolutional Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic calculus (differentiation and integration), linear algebra

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction and Background

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 80 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Classic Computer Vision Tools

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 115 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Image Classification in Computer Vision

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Neural Networks and Deep Learning

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 100 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEEP LEARNING APPLICATIONS FOR COMPUTER VISION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder