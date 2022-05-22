This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5632, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course is part of the Semiconductor Devices Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) Device
In this module on MOS devices, we will cover the following topics:, MOS device structure, energy band diagram for MOS device at equilibrium, Flat band condition, Accumulation, Depletion, and Inversion of MOS under bias, Energy band diagram and charge distribution for MOS in inversion, Quantitative model and relevant parameters, Energy band diagram with channel bias, Inversion layer charge, and Effect on threshold voltage of MOS in non-equilibrium, C-V characteristics: Charge distribution under different biasing conditions, C-V characteristics: Frequency dependence, Effects of oxide charge on flat band and threshold voltages in non-ideal MOS, and Types of oxide charge in non-ideal MOS.
MOS Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)
In this module on MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistors), we cover the following topics: History of development of MOSFETs, Device structure, Device types, Circuit symbols, Long channel theory, I-V characteristics, Modes of operation, Channel length modulation, Body bias effect, Bulk charge effect, Sub-threshold conduction, Source/drain charge sharing in short channel devices, Drain induced barrier lowering, Subsurface punchthrough, Mobility degradation, Velocity saturation, Drain current saturation, Scaling of drain current with channel length, and Scaling of speed with channel length.
Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT)
In this module on BJTs (bipolar junction transistors), we will cover the following topics: BJT Device structures, Energy band diagrams, Active bias, Leakage current, Recombination in base, Hoe injection, Non-uniform doping in base, Current gain, Switching with BJT, Single heterojunction bipolar transistor, Double heterojunction bipolar transistor, Non-uniform material, Early effect, Emitter bias dependence, High-level injection, Base, emitter and collector transit times, and RC time constant.
About the Semiconductor Devices Specialization
The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5630-5632, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.