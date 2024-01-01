Profile

Associate Professor

    Eric Keller is an Associate Professor at the University of Colorado, and co-founder and CTO of Stateless. He received his PhD from Princeton in 2011 and did a postdoc at the University of Pennsylvania. His research is around enabling and capitalizing on a more dynamic and programmable computing and network infrastructure, via such technologies as virtualization, software-defined networking, and the movement toward cloud-based services. He actually finds infrastructure interesting and exciting. It’s not glamorous work, but it is critical and there is so much innovation in it.

    Network Principles in Practice: Linux Networking

    Network Systems Foundations

