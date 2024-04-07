Welcome! In this course, titled "Network Principles in Practice: Linux Networking," we delve into the dynamic domain of Linux Networking, featuring a robust set of features essential for contemporary networked systems. Departing from traditional approaches, our emphasis is on practical application over foundational knowledge. Throughout the course, you'll explore the integration of concepts into Linux, gaining hands-on experience in architecting and implementing complex networks and systems. From understanding the Linux kernel's role to building gateways and navigating virtual networking and container orchestration with Kubernetes, each week offers valuable insights and practical skills. Join us on this journey where understanding meets real-world application, providing a comprehensive exploration of network systems.
Describe Linux networking in depth, including how the kernel processes traffic and how Linux utilities are used
Create network appliances (switch, router, gateway) with Linux
Describe how Linux’s network namespaces work
Design and build networking support for containerized applications, including a network plugin for Kubernetes
In this course, we delve into Linux Networking, a domain with a robust set of features crucial in contemporary networked systems. The course is titled "Network Principles in Practice" to emphasize a departure from traditional approaches. Unlike typical network systems courses that focus on foundational knowledge—protocols and concepts—our emphasis is on reinforcing these concepts. We explore how they are integrated into a widely adopted system like Linux. The goal is not just understanding but also practical application, providing hands-on experience in architecting and implementing complex networks and network systems. We'll start our journey into Linux networking be learning how the Linux kernel serves as the data plane and how control and management plane software interacts with it. This week will also review the lab environment and introduce some useful tools for troubleshooting. We’ll end by looking at Linux’s support for layer 2 and set up some network devices.
6 videos4 readings1 quiz1 programming assignment
This week you will dive into IP networking within the Linux environment. We kick off by exploring the utilities designed for managing forwarding tables in Linux. From there, we progress to the intricacies of running routing software, illustrating how to transform Linux into a fully functional open-source router. The week concludes with a comprehensive discussion on resources, paving the way for more extensive and realistic experiments in Linux routing.
6 videos1 reading1 quiz1 programming assignment
This week we expand the scope and see how to build a gateway using the capabilities inherent in Linux. Here, a gateway functions at the network's edge, executing tasks such as filtering, address translation, load balancing, and enforcement of quality of service policies. We’ll learn some background for each topic, followed by an exploration of relevant Linux utilities that can achieve that functionality.
7 videos1 reading1 quiz
This week, we examine Linux's robust support for Virtual Networking, aligning with the trend of containerization. We begin by unraveling the core construct in Linux—the network namespace—and subsequently explore tools for effective network namespace management. Practical application of earlier concepts will illustrate the networking of containerized applications. Furthermore, we will delve into the intricacies of Docker networking, providing a comprehensive understanding of its functionality.
5 videos1 reading2 quizzes
In this final week, our focus broadens to encompass a comprehensive container orchestration system, namely Kubernetes. We will begin with an overview to ensure everyone has a foundational understanding of using Kubernetes. Then, we delve into the architecture of Kubernetes, both at a holistic level and with a detailed focus on networking intricacies. The week concludes with a hands-on approach, as we embark on creating our own network plugin for Kubernetes.
5 videos1 reading1 quiz
