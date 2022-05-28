About this Course

What you will learn

  • Develop a deeper understanding of human suffering

  • Identify different types and sources of affliction

  • Assess trends in human anguish

  • Critically evaluate how suffering is framed by social media

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is suffering and should we study it?

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

What are the different forms and causes of suffering?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How much suffering is in the world today?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Has the meaning and portrayal of suffering changed over time?

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Caring for Others Specialization

Caring for Others

