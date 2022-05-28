Suffering is an inevitable yet poorly understood feature of human existence. This course examines how societies respond to the puzzling reality of human anguish. Among the questions it addresses are the following: What is suffering? Which types of human affliction are unique to the modern world? Have the meaning and portrayal of suffering changed over time? Do digital media sensitize or desensitize us to the anguish of distant others? In addition to introducing students to academic literature and debates on these topics, Suffering and the Human Condition will give them the opportunity to learn a method for studying human affliction that identifies the actors that perpetuate it.
No prior background knowledge is required.
Develop a deeper understanding of human suffering
Identify different types and sources of affliction
Assess trends in human anguish
Critically evaluate how suffering is framed by social media
University of Colorado Boulder
What is suffering and should we study it?
In this module, you will learn why human suffering is such a difficult issue to study.
What are the different forms and causes of suffering?
In this module, you will learn about the types of suffering that are unique to modern society.
How much suffering is in the world today?
In this module, you will learn about how modern forms of suffering manifest themselves.
Has the meaning and portrayal of suffering changed over time?
In this module, you will learn how historically the phenomenon of human suffering has been conceived and framed.
About the Caring for Others Specialization
Caring for Others examines how society cares for its at-risk members and the experiences of its caregivers. This specialization addresses questions such as: How much suffering is in the world today? Does digital media sensitize/desensitize us to the anguish of distant others? What are the different types of paid care work? How do care workers manage their emotions? And much more. This specialization is relevant to individuals interested in becoming a helping professional as well as anyone hoping to improve and better understand the human condition.
