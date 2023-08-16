University of Colorado Boulder
Data Wrangling with Python Project
University of Colorado Boulder

Data Wrangling with Python Project

This course is part of Data Wrangling with Python Specialization

Taught in English

Di Wu

Instructor: Di Wu

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Initiate and conduct a data wrangling project from raw data to a refined dataset for analysis.

  • Apply data wrangling techniques learned in the specialization to handle real-life data scenarios.

  • Utilize Python libraries and tools effectively for data wrangling tasks. Communicate and present data wrangling results effectively to stakeholders.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Data Wrangling with Python Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In this introductory week, you will gain an understanding of the data wrangling pipeline, which serves as a structured approach to transform raw data into a cleaned and organized dataset for analysis. You will learn the key stages involved in the pipeline, setting the foundation for the rest of the course.

What's included

3 readings1 assignment

In this week, you will learn how to identify and define the scope and objectives of your data wrangling project. You will explore various data sources, understand their structure, and assess the suitability of each source for the project.

What's included

3 readings1 assignment

This week covers the data collection and integration stage of the data wrangling process. You will learn techniques for data collection, validate the collected data, and integrate data from multiple sources.

What's included

3 readings1 assignment

This week focuses on gaining a comprehensive understanding of the dataset through statistical analysis and data visualization. You will learn how to perform descriptive statistics, create informative visualizations, and conduct exploratory data analysis (EDA).

What's included

3 readings1 assignment

In this week, you will delve into essential data processing and manipulation techniques. You will learn how to handle missing values, detect and handle outliers, perform data sampling and dimensionality reduction, apply data scaling and discretization, and explore data cubes and pivot tables.

What's included

9 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Di Wu
University of Colorado Boulder
15 Courses29,331 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions