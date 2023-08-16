The "Data Wrangling Project" course provides students with an opportunity to apply the knowledge gained throughout the specialization in a real-life data wrangling project of their interest. Participants will follow the data wrangling pipeline step by step, from identifying data sources to processing and integrating data, to achieve a fine dataset ready for analysis. This course enables students to gain hands-on experience in the data wrangling process and prepares them to handle complex data challenges in real-world scenarios.
Data Wrangling with Python Project
This course is part of Data Wrangling with Python Specialization
Taught in English
Initiate and conduct a data wrangling project from raw data to a refined dataset for analysis.
Apply data wrangling techniques learned in the specialization to handle real-life data scenarios.
Utilize Python libraries and tools effectively for data wrangling tasks. Communicate and present data wrangling results effectively to stakeholders.
There are 5 modules in this course
In this introductory week, you will gain an understanding of the data wrangling pipeline, which serves as a structured approach to transform raw data into a cleaned and organized dataset for analysis. You will learn the key stages involved in the pipeline, setting the foundation for the rest of the course.
In this week, you will learn how to identify and define the scope and objectives of your data wrangling project. You will explore various data sources, understand their structure, and assess the suitability of each source for the project.
This week covers the data collection and integration stage of the data wrangling process. You will learn techniques for data collection, validate the collected data, and integrate data from multiple sources.
This week focuses on gaining a comprehensive understanding of the dataset through statistical analysis and data visualization. You will learn how to perform descriptive statistics, create informative visualizations, and conduct exploratory data analysis (EDA).
In this week, you will delve into essential data processing and manipulation techniques. You will learn how to handle missing values, detect and handle outliers, perform data sampling and dimensionality reduction, apply data scaling and discretization, and explore data cubes and pivot tables.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.