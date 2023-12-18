Edureka
Data Wrangling with MongoDB
Data Wrangling with MongoDB

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Edureka

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

21 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 5 modules in this course

The course starts with an overview of databases and MongoDB's architecture. Following modules cover installation, data modeling, CRUD operations, indexing, performance optimization, security, backup, NoSQL concepts, and real-world applications. Each module fosters hands-on, preparing participants for MongoDB implementation in various contexts.

What's included

23 videos6 readings5 quizzes4 discussion prompts

This module hones skills crucial for adept data handling and replication in MongoDB. Participants delve into MongoDB fundamentals, mastering data cleaning, modeling, and optimization. Emphasis is on real-world applications, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of MongoDB's versatile capabilities for efficient database management in diverse scenarios.

What's included

33 videos7 readings7 quizzes6 discussion prompts

This module, titled "Deep Dive in MongoDB - I," sharpens participants' skills in nuanced data management and MongoDB operations. Covering fundamental MongoDB principles, it delves into indexing, performance optimization, and complex querying, providing a comprehensive understanding of MongoDB's capabilities for effective database handling.

What's included

22 videos5 readings5 quizzes4 discussion prompts

This module extends the exploration of MongoDB, focusing on advanced concepts in data management. Topics include intricate querying, indexing, and performance optimization, providing participants with a thorough grasp of MongoDB's capabilities for effective and nuanced database operations.

What's included

15 videos5 readings5 quizzes4 discussion prompts

This module immerses participants in the realm of data analytics using MongoDB, covering essential topics for effective database operations. Emphasizing techniques such as data modeling, aggregation, and query optimization, it equips learners with skills to harness MongoDB's capabilities for insightful data analysis and decision-making.

What's included

6 videos5 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Edureka
Edureka
37 Courses11,848 learners

Edureka

