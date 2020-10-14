About this Course

What you will learn

  • Engage Shakespeare’s play through appreciation of the richness of language, the complexity of his characters, and the intricacy of his narratives

  • Grasp the primary interpretive questions facing readers, actors, and scholars of Twelfth Night

  • Enhance enjoyment of the play through insight into the richness, humor, and power of Shakespeare’s presentation of the human condition

  • View Shakespeare’s plays as an invitation to interpret and create, empowering you as a thinker and creator

Skills you will gain

  • appreciate richness of Shakespearean language
  • apply Shakespeare's words and works to the contemporary moment
  • make art real and relevant in your life and community
  • textual analysis through interpretation and annotation
Instructors

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Twelfth Night and the World of the Play

Week 2

Desire, Identity, and Chaos in Twelfth Night

Week 3

Class, Comedy, and Conflict in Twelfth Night

Week 4

Twelfth Night and the Limits of Comedy

