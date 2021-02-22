T
Oct 14, 2020
The course itself is great, however it fails on the activities where we need to evaluate colleagues and receive this evaluation. There is no evaluation available on time.
SF
Feb 24, 2021
was extremely helpful. had best learning experience from the course.
By Jeeva M•
Feb 22, 2021
Its good that join in this course. I learned some new facts.
By Suzanne R•
Feb 11, 2021
I will never view Shakespeare or Twelfth Night in the same way. This course added so much more depth and insight than I ever would have gleaned on my own. The presentations were enlightening and accessible. A very worthwhile course.
By Taiane C G L•
Oct 15, 2020
The course itself is great, however it fails on the activities where we need to evaluate colleagues and receive this evaluation. There is no evaluation available on time.
By Sabreen F•
Feb 24, 2021
was extremely helpful. had best learning experience from the course.
By Subhashree H•
Oct 15, 2020
I had a very good experience learning with Coursera
By RAJEEV K S•
Nov 5, 2020
Very good knowledge
By LAMPRINI-ELENI K•
Jan 28, 2021
Great course
By Rathna P•
Feb 21, 2021
Thanks to coursera and the professors of Colorado Boulder University for having given us this excellent opportunity of understanding Shakespeare better and appreciate his plays. The course was very well organized with interesting talks by actors, discussions by professors, unit tests and projects.It was a great experience for me, keeping me busy and interested in Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ and the richness of the English language. I have become a fan of Shakespeare for life!
By Thomas A•
Jul 20, 2020
Great fun, especially the actor and director interviews! Wish I could have gotten quizzes graded without paying$!
By Laura R•
Sep 25, 2021
Really good insights and discussions promoted by this course. It had a nice pace and really guided us through the main themes of the play. If Boulder were offering any other courses on Shakespeare's other plays I'd surely get it!
By ilker ö•
Jun 21, 2021
That is a well designed and methodolgically satisfied course
By eduardo l m•
Sep 6, 2021
curso ótimo, aprendi muitas coisas
By Dr. N S H•
Mar 4, 2022
Awesome
By Felix B•
Feb 17, 2021
S
o
m
e
w
h
a
t
o
u
t
o
f
t
h
i
s
t
i
m
e
,
l
i
k
e
a
1
9
9
0
s
l
o
w
b
u
d
g
e
t
p
r
o
d
u
c
t
i
o
n
.