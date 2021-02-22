Chevron Left
This course introduces and explores William Shakespeare’s classic comedy, Twelfth Night. Interviews with actors who appeared in the Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s 2019 production of Twelfth Night, as well as lectures by scholars and theater professionals who work and teach at the University of Colorado Boulder, offer students insight into Shakespeare’s artistic vision and its applications. Exploring Shakespeare’s language, his characters, his humor and his world view, the lectures, interviews, and interactive learning experiences that make up this class will help students comprehend the power of Shakespearean comedy and the abiding appeal of Twelfth Night for its original audience and our contemporary moment. You'll explore the relationship between comedy and tragedy, the conflict inherent in desire, and the ways Shakespeare's words and works engaged his community, and yours. This course strives to be of interest to multiple audiences, but we think it may particularly appeal to... * Shakespeare enthusiasts and the Shakespeare curious in all walks of life * Actors, theater practitioners, and teachers of Shakespeare everywhere * Secondary school and college students interested in expanding their studies of Shakespeare * Interested readers with little or no familiarity with Shakespeare...

T

Oct 14, 2020

The course itself is great, however it fails on the activities where we need to evaluate colleagues and receive this evaluation. There is no evaluation available on time.

SF

Feb 24, 2021

was extremely helpful. had best learning experience from the course.

By Jeeva M

Feb 22, 2021

Its good that join in this course. I learned some new facts.

By Suzanne R

Feb 11, 2021

I will never view Shakespeare or Twelfth Night in the same way. This course added so much more depth and insight than I ever would have gleaned on my own. The presentations were enlightening and accessible. A very worthwhile course.

By Taiane C G L

Oct 15, 2020

By Sabreen F

Feb 24, 2021

By Subhashree H

Oct 15, 2020

I had a very good experience learning with Coursera

By RAJEEV K S

Nov 5, 2020

Very good knowledge

By LAMPRINI-ELENI K

Jan 28, 2021

Great course

By Rathna P

Feb 21, 2021

Thanks to coursera and the professors of Colorado Boulder University for having given us this excellent opportunity of understanding Shakespeare better and appreciate his plays. The course was very well organized with interesting talks by actors, discussions by professors, unit tests and projects.It was a great experience for me, keeping me busy and interested in Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ and the richness of the English language. I have become a fan of Shakespeare for life!

By Thomas A

Jul 20, 2020

Great fun, especially the actor and director interviews! Wish I could have gotten quizzes graded without paying$!

By Laura R

Sep 25, 2021

R​eally good insights and discussions promoted by this course. It had a nice pace and really guided us through the main themes of the play. If Boulder were offering any other courses on Shakespeare's other plays I'd surely get it!

By ilker ö

Jun 21, 2021

That is a well designed and methodolgically satisfied course

By eduardo l m

Sep 6, 2021

curso ótimo, aprendi muitas coisas

By Dr. N S H

Mar 4, 2022

Awesome

By Felix B

Feb 17, 2021

