Kevin Rich, associate professor of theatre in the Department of Theatre & Dance at CU Boulder, received his BA from Grinnell College and MFA from Yale School of Drama. His research interests include Shakespeare's original practices, the intersection of Shakespeare and civic engagement and the development of new work inspired by classical texts. He has worked as an actor and director for regional theatre companies and Shakespeare festivals across the country, including serving as artistic director of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival for five seasons. Here at CU, Kevin serves as the Director of the Applied Shakespeare graduate certificate program.