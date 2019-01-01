Profile

Kevin Rich

Associate Professor

Bio

Kevin Rich, associate professor of theatre in the Department of Theatre & Dance at CU Boulder, received his BA from Grinnell College and MFA from Yale School of Drama. His research interests include Shakespeare's original practices, the intersection of Shakespeare and civic engagement and the development of new work inspired by classical texts. He has worked as an actor and director for regional theatre companies and Shakespeare festivals across the country, including serving as artistic director of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival for five seasons. Here at CU, Kevin serves as the Director of the Applied Shakespeare graduate certificate program.

Courses

William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night: Comedy, Conflict, and Community

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder