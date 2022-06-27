About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

N​o specific background required. Just a desire to read Romeo & Juliet and learn about the play from actors!

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe the plot of Romeo and Juliet and identify major characters and themes.

  • Y​ou will be able to analyze and interpret heightened text.

  • Y​ou will be able to describe multiple theatrical approaches to Shakespeare's plays.

Skills you will gain

  • Acting
  • Literature
  • Textual Analysis
  • Theatre
  • Shakespeare
Beginner Level

N​o specific background required. Just a desire to read Romeo & Juliet and learn about the play from actors!

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Act 1: Introductions

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min), 7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Act 2: The Courtship

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 78 min), 6 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Act 3: The Fight

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 76 min), 5 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Act 4: The Last Hope

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings

