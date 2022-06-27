This course is meant for anyone who is reading Romeo & Juliet and would like to hear the perspectives of professional actors who have performed in the play. This course primarily consists of interviews with 14 professional actors who have performed in at least one production of Romeo & Juliet somewhere in the US, at theaters and Shakespeare festivals including the American Shakespeare Center, American Players Theatre, and the Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, and Utah Shakespeare Festivals.
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe the plot of Romeo and Juliet and identify major characters and themes.
You will be able to analyze and interpret heightened text.
You will be able to describe multiple theatrical approaches to Shakespeare's plays.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Act 1: Introductions
In this module, you will be introduced to the course and some of the major characters in the play. You’ll hear perspectives on the major events in Act 1, including the feud between the Capulets and the Montagues, Romeo’s lovesickness for Rosaline, the marriage being planned for Juliet and Paris, and Capulet’s party, where Romeo and Juliet meet for the first time.
Act 2: The Courtship
In this module, you’ll hear perspectives on the major events in Act 2, including the whirlwind courtship and secret marriage of Romeo & Juliet, and the increasing involvement of people close to them, including Mercutio, Benvolio, Friar Lawrence and the Nurse.
Act 3: The Fight
In this module, you’ll hear perspectives on the major events in Act 3, where the romantic comedy begins to pivot towards tragedy. Our actors discuss the fights that take place in this act as well as the aftermath of those fights.
Act 4: The Last Hope
In this module, you’ll hear perspectives on the major events in Act 4, including the Capulets planning a wedding for Juliet and Paris, and Romeo, Juliet and the Friar planning something very different.
