Shelley is the Associate Director of User Services in the Research Computing group at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Her roles include leading support efforts to ensure a better experience for users, and helping scientists optimize their research through effective data management skills. She is also the Director of Education and Training in the Center for Research Data and Digital Scholarship (CRDDS), a collaborative effort with the CU Libraries. She earned her PhD in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences in Spring 2014.