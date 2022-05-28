About this Course

14,934 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Machine Learning: Theory and Hands-on Practice with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level

Calculus, Linear algebra, Python, NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, and Scikit-learn.

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain what unsupervised learning is, and list methods used in unsupervised learning.

  • List and explain algorithms for various matrix factorization methods, and what each is used for.

  • List and explain algorithms for various matrix factorization methods, and what each is used for.

Skills you will gain

  • Dimensionality Reduction
  • Unsupervised Learning
  • Cluster Analysis
  • Recommender Systems
  • Matrix Factorization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Machine Learning: Theory and Hands-on Practice with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level

Calculus, Linear algebra, Python, NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, and Scikit-learn.

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Unsupervised Learning Intro

9 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Clustering

8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Recommender System

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

14 hours to complete

Matrix Factorization

14 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Machine Learning: Theory and Hands-on Practice with Python Specialization

Machine Learning: Theory and Hands-on Practice with Python

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder