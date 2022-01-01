University of Minnesota
Recommender systems are processes that information filtering systems use to identify and predict the amount of interest a user is likely to have in items. Recommender systems then suggest those items that are the most likely to be well received by the user. These systems are mainly used in commercial or retail settings, to show potential customers what previous customers with similar interests also viewed or purchased. The goal of using a recommender system is to increase sales by showing users the items they're most likely to want.
When you learn about recommender systems, you can become more valuable to your employer by helping to increase sales by applying this deep-learning tactic. It can help you become more data literate as a professional in the field of marketing. If you enjoy advanced mathematics or building spreadsheets, learning about recommender systems may prove especially satisfying to you because it involves using algorithms and spreadsheets. Learning how to program recommender systems is important for IT teams and website builders working for commercial companies.
Learning about recommender systems can help you launch a new career in data science or in the IT field. You could work for large companies that want to keep visitors on their sites as long as possible by offering products, music, or videos that site users are likely to appreciate based on previous behaviors. Other career fields you could enter after adding recommender systems to your educational portfolio include data science, data mining, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Taking courses on Coursera can help you learn about recommender systems by introducing the information at your current level of study, so you are challenged enough to find the learning exciting. It can also help because you get to progress through the recommender systems courses while covering topics, such as TensorFlow and collaborative filtering, at your own pace on Coursera, so you can finish as quickly or as slowly as you need to thoroughly absorb the material.