Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Recommender Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Summary Statistics
  • Term Frequency Inverse Document Frequency (TF-IDF)
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Recommender Systems
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Preface

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading
4 hours to complete

Introducing Recommender Systems

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 147 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Non-Personalized and Stereotype-Based Recommenders

10 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 111 min), 5 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Content-Based Filtering -- Part I

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 156 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Content-Based Filtering -- Part II

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Course Wrap-up

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading

