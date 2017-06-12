In this course you will learn how to evaluate recommender systems. You will gain familiarity with several families of metrics, including ones to measure prediction accuracy, rank accuracy, decision-support, and other factors such as diversity, product coverage, and serendipity. You will learn how different metrics relate to different user goals and business goals. You will also learn how to rigorously conduct offline evaluations (i.e., how to prepare and sample data, and how to aggregate results). And you will learn about online (experimental) evaluation. At the completion of this course you will have the tools you need to compare different recommender system alternatives for a wide variety of uses.
This course is part of the Recommender Systems Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Preface
Basic Prediction and Recommendation Metrics
Advanced Metrics and Offline Evaluation
Online Evaluation
Evaluation Design
Reviews
- 5 stars54.75%
- 4 stars29.86%
- 3 stars12.21%
- 2 stars2.26%
- 1 star0.90%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS: EVALUATION AND METRICS
A lot of very in detail theories and metrics. I wish it could have more hands on experience.
Very good. But left out 1 star because one honors assignment did not have the material(base code) to download. Repeated questions were not answered in forum.
wonderful!!! They teach a lot what I did not expect!
Wonderful course provide realtime examples of the pros and cons of each approach and metric, very useful and enjoyable
About the Recommender Systems Specialization
A Recommender System is a process that seeks to predict user preferences. This Specialization covers all the fundamental techniques in recommender systems, from non-personalized and project-association recommenders through content-based and collaborative filtering techniques, as well as advanced topics like matrix factorization, hybrid machine learning methods for recommender systems, and dimension reduction techniques for the user-product preference space.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.