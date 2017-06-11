About this Course

175,788 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Write clearly and effectively.

Skills you will gain

  • Grammar
  • Communication
  • Business Writing
  • Writing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(21,826 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Building Great Business Writing

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Formula for Writing Success

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Crafting Powerful Writing

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Activate Your Voice!

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS WRITING

View all reviews

About the Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization

Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder