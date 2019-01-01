Dr. Quentin McAndrew teaches American literature and business writing at the University of Colorado Boulder, where her students rank her as one of the best instructors at the University. Quentin holds a B.A. and M.A. in English from Stanford University, and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Colorado Boulder. She also brings more than a decade of high-level corporate experience to her teaching of business writing. Quentin holds a fourth degree black belt and regularly competes in karate tournaments.