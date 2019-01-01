Profile

Dan Zhang

Professor

Bio

Dan Zhang is Associate Professor of Operations Management at Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder. Dr. Zhang teaches in the area of operations management and data analytics in undergraduate, MBA, and PhD programs. Courses he taught include Business Statistics, Operations Management, Advanced Data Analytics, Spreadsheet Modeling, Stochastic Dynamic Programming, and Pricing and Revenue Management. Dr. Zhang’s primary research interest is data-driven decision making with applications to pricing and revenue management, supply chain management, and healthcare operations. He published 20 research articles on these topics and frequently speak at conferences, companies, and academic institutions. He consulted in his area of expertise for companies in Canada, China, Europe, and United States. He is the current president of the INFORMS Rocky Mountain Chapter, a society of analytics professionals in the rocky mountain region, and serves on the advisor board of Tech Valley Inc., a big data startup supported by Microsoft Accelerator. More recently, he was elected chair of INFORMS Pricing and Revenue Management Section, an international society of pricing and revenue management researchers and professionals.

Courses

Predictive Modeling and Analytics

Advanced Business Analytics Capstone

Communicating Business Analytics Results

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder