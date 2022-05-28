About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications Specialization
Intermediate Level

Calculus, linear algebra, and probability theory.

Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Calculus
  • and probability theory.
  • Linear Algebra
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

An Introduction to Generalized Linear Models Through Binomial Regression

12 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 75 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Models for Count Data

9 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 83 min)
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Introduction to Nonparametric Regression

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
4

Week 4

12 hours to complete

Introduction to Generalized Additive Models

12 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

About the Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications Specialization

Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications

