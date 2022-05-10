By João C•
May 10, 2022
The course is well structured and provides relevant information regarding Generalized Linear Methods and also nonparametric regression. The provided mathematical background is relevant for understanding the different methods and, even though the materials can be somehow more difficult to follow, it enhances the statistical literacy of the student. The course requires dedication to meet the timeline requirements, which increases its effectiveness. Had some minor issues along the course (e.g. autograder in programming assignments) but they were resolved with the instructor's help. I recommend the course to anyone that wants to expand their knowledge regarding regression or that are willing to be proficient at modelling data.