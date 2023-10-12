If you have a technical background in mathematics/statistics/computer science/engineering and or are pursuing a career change to jobs or industries that are data-driven, this course is for you. Those industries might be finance, retail, tech, healthcare, government, or many others. The opportunity is endless.
Variable Selection, Model Validation, Nonlinear Regression
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn the differences between logistic regression and ordinary linear regression, how to obtain the regression parameters using the maximum likelihood method, and use R to compute the estimators of a linear regression model and give a probabilistic prediction of Y=1 given X=x’s. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!
7 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn the difference between Poisson regression and ordinary linear regression, how to obtain the regression parameters using the maximum likelihood method, use R to compute the estimators of a Poisson regression model and the generalized linear model, and the similarities between the linear, logistic, and Poisson regressions. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!
6 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment
In this module, you will learn how to modify the ordinary least squares method to make the regression model more robust to the effect of outliers and use R to compute the robust regression parameters using different M-estimators and perform model validations involving logistic regression. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!
7 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course.
1 assignment
