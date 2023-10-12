Illinois Tech
Variable Selection, Model Validation, Nonlinear Regression
Illinois Tech

Variable Selection, Model Validation, Nonlinear Regression

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kiah Ong

Instructor: Kiah Ong

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

20 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes, 4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn the differences between logistic regression and ordinary linear regression, how to obtain the regression parameters using the maximum likelihood method, and use R to compute the estimators of a linear regression model and give a probabilistic prediction of Y=1 given X=x’s. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!

What's included

7 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn the difference between Poisson regression and ordinary linear regression, how to obtain the regression parameters using the maximum likelihood method, use R to compute the estimators of a Poisson regression model and the generalized linear model, and the similarities between the linear, logistic, and Poisson regressions. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!

What's included

6 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

In this module, you will learn how to modify the ordinary least squares method to make the regression model more robust to the effect of outliers and use R to compute the robust regression parameters using different M-estimators and perform model validations involving logistic regression. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!

What's included

7 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Kiah Ong
Illinois Tech
3 Courses953 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

Recommended if you're interested in Probability and Statistics

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Probability and Statistics? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions