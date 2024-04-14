Introduces number-theory based cryptography, basics of quantum algorithms and advanced data-structures.
Advanced Data Structures, RSA and Quantum Algorithms
This course is part of Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explore how basic number-theoretic concepts are used to build the RSA crypto-system.
Examine the foundations of quantum computation and its basic building blocks.
Explore how quantum computers can be used to break the RSA cryptosystem.
Explore the differences between classical and quantum algorithms.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
11 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module covers a brief recap of elementary number theory, GCD, Euclid's algorithm, Bezout coefficients and presents the RSA public key cryptosystem. It then shows how the security of RSA relies on the supposed hardness of the factoring problem for numbers that are semi-primes
What's included
5 videos3 readings4 assignments1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs
This module covers the basics of quantum computing with an introduction to qubits, the concept of a superposition, the effect of measuring a qubit, elementary quantum gates, direct/tensor products, entanglements, quantum parallelism and ends with a presentation of Grover's search algorithm. We will have a brief introduction to IBM qiskit package for exploring quantum circuits.
What's included
8 videos5 assignments1 programming assignment3 ungraded labs
We will describe Shor's algorithm and as part of Shor's algorithm show how Quantum Fourier Transform (a very useful operation for quantum systems) is computed. We will show how the power of quantum parallelism combines with the divide-and-conquer paradigm for algorithm design to yield exponential speedups for computing Quantum Fourier Transforms.
What's included
7 videos1 reading2 assignments1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs
We will learn two important and interesting data structures to round off this course. The first data structure will be the widely used B-Tree data structure which is used in indexing and storing large amounts of data on a disk. Next, we will study algorithms on strings esp. string search algorithm. We will study the suffix trie data structure: a very useful data structure for fast searching over strings.
What's included
12 videos1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Algorithms
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Algorithms? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.