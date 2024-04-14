University of Colorado Boulder
Advanced Data Structures, RSA and Quantum Algorithms
University of Colorado Boulder

Advanced Data Structures, RSA and Quantum Algorithms

This course is part of Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Sriram Sankaranarayanan

Instructor: Sriram Sankaranarayanan

What you'll learn

  • Explore how basic number-theoretic concepts are used to build the RSA crypto-system.

  • Examine the foundations of quantum computation and its basic building blocks.

  • Explore how quantum computers can be used to break the RSA cryptosystem.

  • Explore the differences between classical and quantum algorithms.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 4 modules in this course

This module covers a brief recap of elementary number theory, GCD, Euclid's algorithm, Bezout coefficients and presents the RSA public key cryptosystem. It then shows how the security of RSA relies on the supposed hardness of the factoring problem for numbers that are semi-primes

What's included

5 videos3 readings4 assignments1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs

This module covers the basics of quantum computing with an introduction to qubits, the concept of a superposition, the effect of measuring a qubit, elementary quantum gates, direct/tensor products, entanglements, quantum parallelism and ends with a presentation of Grover's search algorithm. We will have a brief introduction to IBM qiskit package for exploring quantum circuits.

What's included

8 videos5 assignments1 programming assignment3 ungraded labs

We will describe Shor's algorithm and as part of Shor's algorithm show how Quantum Fourier Transform (a very useful operation for quantum systems) is computed. We will show how the power of quantum parallelism combines with the divide-and-conquer paradigm for algorithm design to yield exponential speedups for computing Quantum Fourier Transforms.

What's included

7 videos1 reading2 assignments1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs

We will learn two important and interesting data structures to round off this course. The first data structure will be the widely used B-Tree data structure which is used in indexing and storing large amounts of data on a disk. Next, we will study algorithms on strings esp. string search algorithm. We will study the suffix trie data structure: a very useful data structure for fast searching over strings.

What's included

12 videos1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs

Sriram Sankaranarayanan
University of Colorado Boulder
5 Courses54,459 learners

