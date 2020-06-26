About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop an understanding of the fundamentals of leading change in communities and organizations.

  • Apply project management techniques to help stakeholders define their own needs and assets to foster efficient stakeholder engagement.

  • Apply methods for understanding community and organization needs using a systems-based approach to problem solving.

Skills you will gain

  • Needs Assessment
  • Asset Mapping
  • Systems Thinking
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Sustainability and Resilience

Week 2

Needs Assessment and Asset Thinking

Week 3

Systems Thinking for Change

About the Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization

Leading Sustainable Community Transformation

