Chevron Left
Back to Transforming Communities

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Transforming Communities by University of Colorado Boulder

4.5
stars
39 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

This course focuses on communities and organizations in transition, and using the skills and new knowledge you have to lead change. In this course, we will discuss fundamentals of sustainability and resilience. We then go over the essentials of being a change maker. This course will provide further opportunity for skill building. We will go over asset mapping and needs assessments, two important skills that will be used for you to work with your clients so understand community and organizational needs, and have broad engagement, and use a systems-based approach to so that that the community can define its own needs and identify its own assets. This course will have three modules. Sustainability & Resilience will provide the basic principles of sustainability and resilience so that you will know the difference of these concepts and potential means of implementing them in your workplace and place of practice. In Needs Assessment & Asset Mapping, I will go over two important techniques that provide the community and organization needs front and center and allow you to engage stakeholders so that they have a voice and are involved throughout the process. Systems Thinking for Change will focus on using systems thinking principles as a changemaker, and provides tips and motivation for making change. Whether you work in a Fortune 500 company or a small non-profit, are a community organizer, it is time for you to step up and step out and put your new knowledge into practice. The road won’t always be easy and often non-liner. But real change requires radical change and true and genuine engagement with the people who will see and experience that change every day....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Transforming Communities

By Jonathan D M

Jul 11, 2020

The course proceeded in a systematic manner. However, the highlight was the interviews Dr. Joel Hartter conducted with experts in the field so that learners could understand the real life applications of all the concepts learnt in this course.

By Aaron, R v R

Jan 9, 2021

Absolutely reflects what I am learning in my study program (Global Project and Change Management). Thank you for making this course. It has been a pleasure to follow your lectures even though I did it in a very fast manner (because most of the content has already been taught to me).

By Sachin S

Jun 27, 2020

Excellent course. If u are interested in community management, u must opt this course

By DIYA M 2

Jul 20, 2020

very comprehensive and interactive

By Tommy S N

Dec 19, 2020

Vety timely learning.

By Sixbert U

Mar 21, 2021

excellent

By Padala M K

Nov 27, 2021

NICE

By EMMA A

Jan 13, 2022

One of my favorite courses taken! Short but concise. And timely too.

By Flemming R

Aug 2, 2021

There should be a greater variation in the format so that it is not exclusively videos with the same teacher. There are also many repetitions through the three courses.

By Sarah

May 22, 2021

Not very good and people just don't review the work for months.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder