By Jonathan D M•
Jul 11, 2020
The course proceeded in a systematic manner. However, the highlight was the interviews Dr. Joel Hartter conducted with experts in the field so that learners could understand the real life applications of all the concepts learnt in this course.
By Aaron, R v R•
Jan 9, 2021
Absolutely reflects what I am learning in my study program (Global Project and Change Management). Thank you for making this course. It has been a pleasure to follow your lectures even though I did it in a very fast manner (because most of the content has already been taught to me).
By Sachin S•
Jun 27, 2020
Excellent course. If u are interested in community management, u must opt this course
By DIYA M 2•
Jul 20, 2020
very comprehensive and interactive
By Tommy S N•
Dec 19, 2020
Vety timely learning.
By Sixbert U•
Mar 21, 2021
excellent
By Padala M K•
Nov 27, 2021
NICE
By EMMA A•
Jan 13, 2022
One of my favorite courses taken! Short but concise. And timely too.
By Flemming R•
Aug 2, 2021
There should be a greater variation in the format so that it is not exclusively videos with the same teacher. There are also many repetitions through the three courses.
By Sarah•
May 22, 2021
Not very good and people just don't review the work for months.