About this Specialization

Aprende cómo enganchar a tus estudiantes e impulsar el aprendizaje en matemáticas y ciencias con laboratorios virtuales gratuitos y simulaciones del proyecto PhET Interactive Simulations de la Universidad de Colorado Boulder (https://phet.colorado.edu/es). En esta especialización, explorarás estrategias de aprendizaje activo que puedes incorporar en tu propio salón de clases, ya sea virtual o en presencial. También aprenderás cómo evaluar la efectividad de una experiencia de aprendizaje implementando un plan de clase basado en simulaciones en tu propio salón de clases. Fundado en 2002 por el ganador del Premio Nobel de Física Carl Wieman, el proyecto PhET Interactive Simulations crea simulaciones gratuitas para ciencias y matemáticas que se basan en una extensa investigación educativa sobre el diseño de herramientas virtuales para la educación y cómo implementarlas con éxito en el aula. Esta especialización tomará aproximadamente 9 semanas y 45 horas de trabajo en completarse e incluye tres cursos: (1) Introducción a las simulaciones PhET para la educación STEM (2) Diseño de actividades con simulaciones PhET para la educación STEM (3) Implementación de actividades PhET para la educación STEM Esta especialización también está disponible en inglés con el nombre "Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simualtions".
Introducción a las Simulaciones PhET para la Educación STEM

Diseño de Actividades con PhET para la Educación STEM

Implementación de Actividades PhET para la Educación STEM

Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Frequently Asked Questions

