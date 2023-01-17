- Matemáticas
Aprendizaje Activo STEM con Simulaciones Interactivas PhET Specialization
Simulaciones gratis para matemáticas y ciencias. Descubre el potencial de las simulaciones interactivas de PhET y aprender a integrarlas en estrategias de aprendizaje activo para enganchar a tus estudiantes e impulsar su aprendizaje
Identifica los recursos de PhET para satisfacer las necesidades de tu salón de clases e impleméntelos en estrategias de aprendizaje activo.
Fomenta la participación de los estudiantes utilizando estrategias didácticas de indagación para toda la clase, grupos pequeños e individuales.
Implemente un plan de clase basado en simulación en tú clases y evalúa los resultados con herramientas de reflexión y evalaución.
Aprende qué hace que las simulaciones de PhET sean únicas.
En esta especialización, utilizarás simulaciones de PhET para diseñar tres actividades diferentes con estrategias didácticas para la clase entera, una hoja de actividades y un plan de clase completo que implementarás con tus propios estudiantes o compañeros.
