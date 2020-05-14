This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5605, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
University of Colorado Boulder
Semiconductor fundamentals
Light emitting diodes and semiconductor lasers is a really special course, and probably one of my favorite. In it, you will learn the fundamental operating principles, design, fabrication techniques and applications of two of the most widely used light emitting devices in the world today - light emitting diodes and semiconductor lasers. For module 1, I am really looking forward to introducing you to the magical world of semiconductors. In this module, we will review the basics of semiconductor physics and you will learn how we can manipulate the materials to tailor electrical and optical properties.
Radiative recombination in semiconductors
In the last module, we learned about the basics of semiconductor physics. In this module, we will apply this knowledge to understand how semiconductors emit light, and the basis for optoelectronic devices such as lasers and light emitting diodes.
Light Emitting Diode (LED)
In the last module, we learned about how semiconductors can emit light. In this module, we will apply this knowledge to learn about the basics of light emitting diodes. These devices are everywhere you turn and you now have the tools to develop a complete understanding of their operation.
Fundamentals of semiconductor lasers
In the last module, we learned about light emitting diodes or LEDs. Now, we will use our knowledge of semiconductors and in particular, radiative recombination, to tackle an even more powerful device, the semiconductor laser. This technology is probably the most successful laser technology of our time, with every compact disc player incorporating a 6-cent semiconductor laser. I hope you enjoy this unit as much as I do.
The course is completely theoretical, it would be nice to have a more hands-on topics.
The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5605-5607, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here.
