Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Active Optical Devices Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 3 in the
Active Optical Devices Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Semiconductor fundamentals

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 59 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Radiative recombination in semiconductors

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Fundamentals of semiconductor lasers

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Active Optical Devices Specialization

Active Optical Devices

