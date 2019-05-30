By Manuel R O•
May 30, 2019
There are to few phisical explanation all the course is about writting formulas over a board with many many few explanation of its phisical meaning. I had a subject in my degree that covers about the 80% of the course and anyway I get lost in the videos coping formulas.
By Jonathan d p a•
Jul 5, 2020
This course is limited to just copying and pasting equations without going deep into both the physical fundamentals and the importance of the things being studied, to fully understand the concepts, several previous courses are required
By Andrew•
Jun 14, 2020
Course provided good material and challenging concepts which is what I was looking for. However, a lack of examples in solving problems made it more difficult to solve a number of problems than it should have been. I would recommend the course for someone who at least has a decent background in the material and is interested in it. If not, it might be challenging to follow.
By Gustavo S•
May 15, 2020
The course is completely theoretical, it would be nice to have a more hands-on topics.
By Doğukan A•
Oct 7, 2020
You need to take another course to pass the exams because either the questions are not clear or haven't been mentioned in the lessons. Some hints are given in the discussion forums. But still, the course is not good.
By Spencer J•
Jan 13, 2021
Useful for me, with pretty good lectures (I really like a real lecture with writing on a board compared to just slides). It was nice to also see almost no mistakes in the quizes, which was very good for my sanity.
By Eduardo G•
Oct 14, 2020
great
By Kiran I•
Sep 27, 2020
This course is really informative. The assignments allow you to think over the course details critically and analytically. I enjoyed this course overall but the last two weeks were really tough as compared to the previous ones.
By Prakriti M•
Sep 24, 2020
The lectures don't contain conceptual information needed to gain clarity to solve the given quizzes easily. Important concepts are informed about only through formula without enough explanations.
By Matthias P•
Oct 27, 2021
Interessting content but the support is very poor. Also the traffic in the forum is pretty low.
By Victor P•
Jun 28, 2019
too many formules, without a background idea of what we are really learning