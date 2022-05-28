About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization
Advanced Level

C programming skills, some prior experience with an operating system, and prior embedded hardware experience is a plus.

Approx. 60 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Methods to analyze dynamic prioirty real-time service feasibility

  • Methods to control unbounded priority inversion problems

  • Avoiding and recovering from deadlock

  • Avoiding and recovering from unbounded priority inversion

Skills you will gain

  • EDF (Earliest Deadline First)
  • Priority Ceiling Protocol
  • Rate Monotonic Theory
  • Priority Inheritance Protocol
  • Dynamic and Static Scheduling Policies
Course 2 of 4 in the
Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization
Advanced Level

C programming skills, some prior experience with an operating system, and prior embedded hardware experience is a plus.

Approx. 60 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 hours to complete

Real-Time Scheduling and Rate Monotonic Least Upper Bound Derivation

18 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 191 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

19 hours to complete

Service Design Feasibility Analysis Practice and Methods of Implementation

19 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 229 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Dynamic priority Earliest Deadline First and Least Laxity First

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

13 hours to complete

Synchronization and Bounded vs. Unbounded Blocking

13 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 152 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization

Real-Time Embedded Systems

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

